Madhuri Dixit buys swanky Ferrari worth 6 crore, goes for a ride around Mumbai with husband Shriram Nene. Watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, bought a new car, adding it to their fleet of vehicles. As per Carwale.com, the Ferrari 296 GTS, which the couple bought, is worth over ₹6 crore. (Also Read | Indra Kumar says Madhuri Dixit was called ‘jinxed’ early in her career) Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene bought a Ferrari 296 GTS Rosso Corsa.

Madhuri buys a new car

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Madhuri and Shriram Nene stepped out from a building together. She was seen in a blue dress. He wore a white shirt, black blazer and pants. She greeted the paparazzi and fans gathered there. The duo then stepped inside their beautiful new red car, and drove off.

About Madhuri's new car

Madhuri's brand new car, the Ferrari 296 GTS Rosso Corsa, is a two-seater Coupe. According to Carwale.com, the price of the convertible car begins from ₹6.24 crore. The automatic car is available in one variant, with an engine of 2992 cc. Ferrari 296 GTS is available in 14 colours. It has a rear mid-engine and rear-wheel drive.

Madhuri's car collection

As per a July 2024 News18 report, Madhuri has an amazing car collection. It includes a Mercedes-Maybach S560, a Range Rover Vogue, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. It is worth around ₹3.08 crore.

Madhuri's films

She was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma among others round out the cast.

It is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. It was produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. Released on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 quickly became a major hit.