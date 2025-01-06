Indra Kumar says Madhuri Dixit was called ‘jinxed’ early in her career: ‘I was called paagal for signing her in Beta’

Madhuri Dixit, one of the most successful Bollywood stars of her generation, started her career with a string of flops. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, filmmaker Indra Kumar, who directed her in Dil and Beta, shared how Madhuri was once known as the "jinxed girl" in the late 80s, and people advised him against casting her. Madhuri Dixit was called 'jinxed girl' after string of flops, says filmmaker Indra Kumar (Instagram)

(Also Read: Madhuri Dixit opens up on decision to quit acting at her peak to marry Dr Shriram Nene: ‘I was living my dream’)

When Madhuri Dixit was called ‘jinxed’

Indra Kumar recalled casting Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Dil and revealed that, although Aamir had only one hit, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Madhuri had no hits to her name. He added that she was labelled a "jinxed girl." He said, "When I signed her for Dil with Aamir Khan, it was still fine, but when I signed her for Beta too, everyone said, ‘Paagal ho gaya hai tu, iski koi film nahi chal rahi (Are you mad? None of her films are working).’ By that time, an interview had come out saying, ‘Madhuri is a jinxed girl. Whichever film she is in, it turns out to be a flop.’ Still, I started working on both Dil and Beta in 1988 with Madhuri. I had confidence in her. There was something in my heart that said, ‘Yaar, isme baat hai, kuch hai isme (She has something special).’”

He further recalled how her "bechaari flop" image changed after the release of Tezaab, saying, “After that, I was also lucky. I started the film in October, Tezaab was released in December 1988, and in January 1989, Ram Lakhan was released. Madhuri ka jo ‘bechaari flop’ wala impression tha distributors ka, woh change ho gaya (Distributors’ impression of her as a flop actress changed). My next schedule was directly after six months from October. By then, Madhuri had become a superstar. She was down to earth on her first day, and she still is. There is no change."

Madhuri Dixit made her acting debut in 1984 with Rajshri Productions' drama Abodh, but the film failed at the box office. Her next seven releases, Awara Baap, Swati, Manav Hatya, Hifazat, Uttar Dakshin, Mohre, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, also flopped. It was only in 1988 that she delivered her first commercially successful film, Dayavan. This was followed by Tezaab, Vardi, and Ram Lakhan, leading her to fame in Bollywood.

Madhuri Dixit's recent release

Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also starred Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Despite clashing with Singham Again, the film proved to be a box-office success, earning ₹389 crore worldwide.