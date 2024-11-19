Madhuri Dixit opens up on decision to quit acting at her peak to marry Dr Shriram Nene: ‘I was living my dream’

Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor has had a varied, decades-long career, even though she had shocked many fans back in the late 90s when she decided to quit acting at the peak of her career to get married. In a new interview with Galatta India, Madhuri revealed that she was very happy with her decision to marry Dr Shriram Nene and settle abroad. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit says vanity vans provide 'privacy, respect': 'We used to go in those Ambassador cars in the jungles') Dr Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit got married in 1991.

What Madhuri said

During the chat, Madhuri said, “I was very happy because for me, the paraphernalia was not very important to me. I loved what I do. I love acting, dancing and everything to do with my profession. Anything else is just bonus like people considering you as a star. But I haven’t ever felt that way about me. So for me, it was never like, ‘Oh my god, I am going away from the public eye. I am getting married at the peak of my career.’ I never thought of it that way.”

'I just thought I have met the right person for me'

She went on to add, “I just thought I have met the right person for me. This is the man I want to marry and I am going to get married to this guy because everybody dreams for themselves. For me, it was like having a house, a husband, having family, and kids. I love kids. So, having kids was big part of that dream. When people say, 'Oh, you were away, and didn’t you miss?', I be like, 'No, I didn’t miss because I was living my dream.'"

Madhuri got married to Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. Taking a break from acting work, Madhuri relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005. She returned to the work with Aaja Nachle in 2007.