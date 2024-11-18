Madhuri Dixit says vanity vans provide 'privacy, respect': 'We used to go in those Ambassador cars in the jungles'

Madhuri Dixit is basking in the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor opened up about her decades-long career in the industry, and recalled how during her time in Bollywood there was no existence of vanity vans. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Madhuri said that earlier they only had ambassador cars during shoot. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit didn't turn down Hum Saath-Saath Hain, was told she can't play Salman Khan's bhabhi by Sooraj Barjatya) Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. (AP Photo /Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

What Madhuri said

During the chat, Madhuri talked about vanity vans and said, "It’s such a comfort, you know, to have a vanity van finally. I remember we never had them. We used to go in those Ambassador cars to Ooty to shoot, in the jungles and everywhere. We didn’t have vanity vans. Not even once.”

She went on to add, "We used to sit in the car if it started raining—you know, wait for the rain to subside. And if it was sunny, we’d sit outside. Everyone used to sit outside. So, having a vanity van now gives you privacy, you know, and a little respect for whatever you are doing. It gives you that.”

More details

Madhuri made her acting debut with Abodh in 1984 and moved on to mesmerise the audience in Tezaab (1988 ). She made a mark on the Bollywood industry with films like Ram Lakhan, Tridev, and Kishen Kanhaiya to Mrityudand and Lajja and won numerous awards for her performance. Some of her noted works include Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Khal Nayak and more.

Madhuri got married to Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. Taking a break from acting work, Madhuri relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005. She returned to the work scene with Aaja Nachle in 2007.