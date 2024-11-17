Madhuri Dixit didn't turn down Hum Saath-Saath Hain, was told she can't play Salman Khan's bhabhi by Sooraj Barjatya

Madhuri breaks her silence

It is reported that Tabu's part was offered to Madhuri Dixit earlier. She was supposed to play Sadhana in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, according to IMDb. According to another report, Madhuri declined the role because she did not want to portray Salman and Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law.

Now, in an interview with Zoom, Madhuri spoke about the murmurs. She said, “I didn’t say no to Hum Saath-Saath Hain, but the makers felt it will look awkward if I play Salman’s bhabhi... When he comes and touches my feet and all that."

“It is not me who decided these things. There was a story floating around that I said no... It is them (who said no_... Sooraj ji said that we are feeling awkward to cast you.. In that role”.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit got together to create magic with their chemistry in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. They also featured together in Saajan (1991), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002), and Dil Tera Aashiq (1993).

About the film

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by his home banner Rajshri Productions, Hum Saath-Saath Hain was a family drama that starred an ensemble of Karisma Kapoor, Sonali, Neelam, Tabu, Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, and late Reema Lagoo.

The film remains popular for its portrayal of love, unity, and family values. The story revolves around a misunderstanding that causes a close-knit family to drift apart, challenging their ideals and sense of unity. It was released in 1999.

Madhuri’s recent work

Madhuri is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster.

However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another blockbuster released in 2022. Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in the first part, reprised her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years.