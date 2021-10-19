Madhuri Dixit gives fans a peek into her life, Sidharth Shukla makes a special appearance. Watch

Madhuri Dixit has shared a new video for her fans and it includes a special appearance from late actor Sidharth Shukla. Madhuri has put out a new YouTube video titled A day in the life of Madhuri Dixit.

In the video, she showcased her entire day, right from her morning tea to her make-up and hair styling sessions and even the time she spent on-sets, in between shots.

The video also gave us a glimpse at Madhuri’s diet. It opened with Madhuri Dixit starting her day with tea, almond toast and egg bhurji. Madhuri also informed fans that she loves her tea. After getting decked up in a saree and completing her photoshoot for the day, the actor traveled to the Dance Deewane 3 set. For lunch, Madhuri had a sumptuous meal that included palak paneer, paneer makhni, cauliflower rice and some boiled veggies.

Sidharth Shukla, who died last month following a heart attack, can also be seen in the video. His appearance was from the time when he shot with Madhuri for a special episode of her dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Sidharth Shukla had appeared on Dance Deewane 3 to promote his web show, Broken and Beautiful 3 in June this year. Siddharth and Madhuri were seen performing the iconic 'Aur Paas' scene from her film Dil Toh Paagal Hai. Sidharth turned Rahul, originally played by Shah Rukh Khan in the film, while Madhuri reprised her role of Pooja for the scene.

Upon his death in September, Madhuri Dixit had tweeted, “It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Dance Deewane 3, on which Madhuri was a judge, ended earlier this month. Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni emerged as the winners.