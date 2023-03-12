Madhuri Dixit greets media with folded hands as she leaves for mom's funeral, husband Dr Shriram Nene, son Ryan join her

Madhuri Dixit's mom Snehlata Dikshit died in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was spotted in white, along with husband Dr Shriram Nene and younger son Ryan as they left for her funeral together in a car. As the paparazzi surrounded her car to catch a glimpse of her, the actor joined her hands in acknowledgement. Also read: Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit dies at 90

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Snehlata Dikshit was 90. Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene shared the news of her death in a statement issued to the media. It read: “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.” Her last rites were performed at Worli's Vaikunth Dham.

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene and Ryan Nene during her mom's funeral. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhuri, who is the youngest of four siblings, shared a heartwarming post on her mother's 90th birthday last year. She has two elder sisters and one elder brother. Their father died at 91 in 2013.

Sharing unseen pictures of her mother, Madhuri had written on her birthday last year, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!” Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother."

Snehlata Dikshit used to paint despite poor eyesight. Last month, Dr Shriram Nene had shared a post about how they have been preserving her paintings. He had tweeted, “My 90-year-old mother-in-law paints. She has macular degeneration and can’t see too well. But what comes out of her mind is remarkable. She is the loveliest, most positive person in the world. We had her paintings placed on mugs to remind us of her talent."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhuri was last seen in the film, Maja Ma last year. She had made her acting comeback with the web series, The Fame Game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON