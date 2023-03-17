Madhuri Dixit holds prayer meet for late mother; Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor attend

Madhuri Dixit held a prayer meet in Mumbai for her late mother Snehlata Dixit on Friday. Her husband Dr Shriram Nene and son Ryan were also by her side. Several members of the industry, those who worked with her and those who hadn't, attended to pay their condolences for the actor's mother. Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, her longtime co-star Jackie Shroff, and filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Sooraj Barjatya of her iconic films Ram Lakhan and Hum Aapke Hain Koun respectively, were all seen arriving at the venue. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit dies at 90) Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit died at the age of 90 on March 11.

The actor, her husband Shriram and son Ryan, were all dressed in white. They all greeted the rest of the mourners and also posed for the paparazzi before and after they went in for the prayer meeting. Her elder son Arin is currently studying at a college in the US.

Actor Vidya arrived with her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, while other actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi also came to pay their respects and meet with the bereaved family. Producers Boney Kapoor and Ramesh Taurani, rapper Raja Kumari and veteran actor Bindu were also seen at the venue.

Actor Ritiesh Deshmukh, producer Boney Kapoor and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya also attended the prayer meeting.

Snehlata Dixit died on March 11. She was 90. Madhuri and Shriram Nene had released a statement on Saturday, "Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones." The actor has two elder sisters and one elder brother. Her father Shankar Dixit passed away at the age of 91 in 2013.

On Monday, Madhuri shared a heartfelt note for her mother and shared a photograph of the two of them in their home. She wrote on Instagram, “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

Madhuri was last seen in the Prime Video film Maja Ma. The family drama, which released last year, was directed by Anand Tiwari, She also made her OTT debut with the Netflix drama series, The Fame Game, which was produced by Karan Johar.

