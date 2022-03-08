Madhuri Dixit recalls how people told her she ‘doesn't look like a heroine’

Actor Madhuri Dixit has revealed what she was told when she entered the film industry. In a new interview, Madhuri said that “people used to say that I don't look like a heroine.” Madhuri, however, later became of the most successful female actors of Bollywood, delivering multiple hits in her career. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit lists different qualities of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar)

Madhuri made her debut on the digital platform with The Fame Game alongside actor Sanjay Kapoor. In the eight-episode series, Madhuri played a movie star named Anamika Anand who suddenly goes missing. Filmmaker Sri Rao created the show. The series, currently streaming on Netflix, also stars Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Madhuri revealed what all she faced when she entered the film industry. She said, “People used to say that I don't look like a heroine because I was a very young girl, from Maharashtrian root, very petite. Everybody has those myths that what should a heroine should look like. There was a little bit that I had to face. My mother was very strong lady, she said you do good work and you will get recognition. I have always followed her advice, she said success milega toh baaki sab log bhool jayenge (if you find success, people will forget everything else).”

Madhuri made her acting debut in 1984 with the film Abodh, which also marked Bengali actor Tapas Paul's Bollywood debut. She later gained success after the release of Tezaab in 1988, which also starred actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role. She later appeared in films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil Tera Aashiq and many more.

