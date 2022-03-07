Madhuri Dixit lists different qualities of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar

Actor Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her Netflix show The Fame Game. In a new interview, Madhuri talked about her experience of working with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan. She called Shah Rukh ‘chivalrous’ and said Salman Khan ‘ka ek swag hai (Salman has a swag)’ (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit says '20 people' would fuss around her during shoots in India, felt 'very independent' in US)

With Shah Rukh, Madhuri has done films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam and many more. She has also done many movies with Salman, some of them are Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Dil Tera Aashiq. Madhuri, Akshay and Saif were seen together in the 1999 film Aarzoo.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Madhuri talked about her experience of working with Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and Saif. She said, “SRK is a very chivalrous guy, always making sure by saying, ‘are you comfortable, are you okay?’ he is a very caring person. Akshay is very driven always wanted to prove himself, he was a practical joker on the sets. Saif's one-liners are very funny. Salman is very naughty, he is not a loud person but very naughty. Unka ek swag hai (he has a swag).”

With the Netflix series The Fame Game Madhuri made her OTT debut. In the show, she is seen playing the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who suddenly disappears without a trace. Her disappearance prompts an investigation, which leads to detailed scrutiny of her life. Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul are also a part of the thrilling series, which is produced by Karan Johar.

