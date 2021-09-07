Madhuri Dixit's son Arin joins university in US, Dr Nene is a proud dad

Actor Madhuri Dixit's older son, Arin is off to college. He is joining University of Southern California and his parents could not be more proud.

On Tuesday, Madhuri's husband, Dr Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share photos with Arin at his university in the US. The first photo showed Dr Nene posing with Arin at the campus. The second one also features Madhuri and their younger son Ryan.

Sharing the photos, Dr Nene wrote, “Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning.”

Fans also wished Arin success at studies and his a bright future. “Congratulations on your next move in life, as a parent seeing a child of to university is the hardest but the proudest time. Good luck,” wrote one. “That's awesome! Congratulations Arin,” commented another.

Recently, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan also graduated from University of Souther California, where he was pursing a course in film studies. Singer Shaan's son Sohum has also joined the same university this year and is pursuing music and law there.

Arin was seen with Madhuri during the iForIndia concert. The two performed her song Candle for the audience together. While she sang the song, he accompanied her on the keyboard.

In July, Madhuri, too, had spoken about Arin leaving for college in a video. “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern,” she had said.