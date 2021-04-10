Madhuri Dixit shares pic from Maldives during magic hour, fans go 'wow'

Actor Madhuri Dixit has shared a picture of herself, clicked during the 'magic hour', and posted it on Instagram Friday evening.

Madhuri posted the picture on Instagram Stories as well as her Instagram page, and wrote, "Magic hour." The picture shows her, with the sun and the sky as the background, standing in a pair of red shorts and floral top. She stood near the sea and the waves can be seen near her. The post got much love from the fans who registered more than 3 lakh likes on it within hours.

One fan commented, "Awesome," while many others posted heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One wrote, "WOW!" while another one commented, "More beautiful."





Madhuri has been sharing regular updates from the Maldives. Over the weekend, she took in the 'magnificence of mother nature' as she posed for a photo. Previously, she had shared pictures of a romantic candlelit dinner with her husband Dr Shriram Nene, and of her speedboat ride. She had also posted a picture of herself, 'colour coordinating with the blue waters'.

While Madhuri has mostly been working on the small screen for some time now, her last two big screen appearances released in 2019. She essayed supporting roles in Kalank and Total Dhamaal. Currently, she is seen on the third season of Dance Deewane. She has been a judge on the dance reality for all three seasons.

