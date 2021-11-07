Madhuri Dixit shares video of son Ryan donating hair to cancer patients, fans call him ‘true hero’. Watch

Madhuri Dixit said in a new Instagram post that her younger son Ryan was ‘heartbroken’ to see people suffering from cancer and decided to donate his hair. She shared a video of him giving away his tresses and called him a hero.

“NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES….. But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special,” she wrote.

“Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision,” she added.

Madhuri revealed that Ryan did not get a haircut for almost two years as he wanted to help those suffering from cancer. “As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial,” she wrote, tagging her husband Dr Shriram Nene. +

Fans reacted to the video in the comments section. “Proud of your son and congratulations for good parenting,” one wrote. “So that was the reason for the long hair? Awwww,” another wrote. “Incredible. Many thanks to Ryan. A true hero indeed,” a third wrote.

Madhuri and Shriram are also parents to another son, Arin, who is currently studying at the University of Southern California. He went off to college in the US earlier this year.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Madhuri said that she was ‘concerned’ about Arin going to college in a different country. “I just can’t believe how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern,” she had said.

