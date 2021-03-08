Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy & pride', Don't miss his hairstyle
- Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and wished her son Ryan on his 16th birthday. In the picture, the birthday boy stands with Madhuri and his father Dr. Sriram Nene.
She wrote: "You fill my heart with joy & pride, Ryan. Happy sweet 16 Love you." One could instantly notice his unconventional hairstyle in the post. The 16-year-old posed with long wavy hair.
While her fans loved the picture, a few did joke about how serious Ryan looked. One said: "He look so bored to be in this picture. Typical teen." Another said: "Why he is so upset I think he didnt receive his gift as promised Happy birthday."
An avid Madhuri fan expressed her surprise about how old he has become. He wrote: "16 already for Ryan, it just seems like yesterday when you crossed your teens! Wow how time flies! "
Madhuri often shares pictures and videos with her husband and sons. They vary from a jamming session at home during lockdown to their various holidays abroad.
On the occasion of International Men's Day in November last year, she posted a family picture with the caption: "Loving, caring & my pillars of support Missing my boys... To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay."
Sharing a throwback picture from the family's time in the US, when the entire family learned martial art, she wrote: "Testing day for our orange belts Breaking boards and learning Taekwondo together was an amazing family experience in focus, discipline & hard work! #FlashbackFriday #Taekwondo."
Speaking about bringing up boys, Madhuri had told Pinkvilla in an interview: "We discuss everything - from what happens in school to what's going on in their lives. We talk about everything under the sun. We're more like friends to them, but I have always maintained that I'm a mother too. One has to be open for a give and take. You need to listen to them to understand what's going on."
