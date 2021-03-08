IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy & pride', Don't miss his hairstyle
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy & pride', Don't miss his hairstyle

  • Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and wished her son Ryan on his 16th birthday. In the picture, the birthday boy stands with Madhuri and his father Dr. Sriram Nene.

She wrote: "You fill my heart with joy & pride, Ryan. Happy sweet 16 Love you." One could instantly notice his unconventional hairstyle in the post. The 16-year-old posed with long wavy hair.

While her fans loved the picture, a few did joke about how serious Ryan looked. One said: "He look so bored to be in this picture. Typical teen." Another said: "Why he is so upset I think he didnt receive his gift as promised Happy birthday."

An avid Madhuri fan expressed her surprise about how old he has become. He wrote: "16 already for Ryan, it just seems like yesterday when you crossed your teens! Wow how time flies! "

Madhuri often shares pictures and videos with her husband and sons. They vary from a jamming session at home during lockdown to their various holidays abroad.

On the occasion of International Men's Day in November last year, she posted a family picture with the caption: "Loving, caring & my pillars of support Missing my boys... To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay."

Sharing a throwback picture from the family's time in the US, when the entire family learned martial art, she wrote: "Testing day for our orange belts Breaking boards and learning Taekwondo together was an amazing family experience in focus, discipline & hard work! #FlashbackFriday #Taekwondo."

Also read: Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12. Watch video

Speaking about bringing up boys, Madhuri had told Pinkvilla in an interview: "We discuss everything - from what happens in school to what's going on in their lives. We talk about everything under the sun. We're more like friends to them, but I have always maintained that I'm a mother too. One has to be open for a give and take. You need to listen to them to understand what's going on."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit

Related Stories

Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen on Bigg Boss 14.(Photo: Instagram/StyleByAmi)
Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen on Bigg Boss 14.(Photo: Instagram/StyleByAmi)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Five contestants have reached the finale - Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli. Of these, the top four contestants will be announced by Madhuri Dixit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
bollywood

Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Screaming fans of Varun Dhawan interrupted the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He climbed on top of a car to appeal to them to allow shoot to resume. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day with pictures of her grandmothers.
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day with pictures of her grandmothers.
bollywood

Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of her grandmothers and celebrated them on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
bollywood

Amitabh dedicates Women's Day post to all his beloved women in the family

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
bollywood

Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty has come back on Instagram after eight months. She has shared a Women's Day post dedicated to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
bollywood

Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Like most actors, Aarya Babbar is also making the most of the digital wave in the entertainment industry and has not one but four web series coming up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
bollywood

Adah Sharma: When people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Actor Adah Sharma says every new director sees something different in her, which is why she is able to get a variety of roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor have set up Indian Women Rising
Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor have set up Indian Women Rising
bollywood

Women’s Day Special | Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: We just want to create better opportunities for women

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Indian Women Rising (IWR) is meant to discover, nurture and shine spotlight on the Indian female talent in cinema across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
bollywood

Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Actor Bobby Deol, who has won an award for his web series Ashram, talks about the importance of awards to him, and playing a variety of roles in this phase of his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika.
bollywood

Anushka, daughter Vamika are a happy duo in Virat's Women's Day pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli has shared a new picture of his actor wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion of Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anupria Goenka was recently seen in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
Actor Anupria Goenka was recently seen in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
bollywood

Anupria Goenka: There are many stereotypes attached to women even today in our workplace, pay disparity being one

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:38 AM IST
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actor Anupria Goenka talks about why there still exists an equality gap between males and females.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.
bollywood

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba shares unseen pic of Taimur, loves Tim's 'style'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba on Sunday shared a cute and never-seen-before picture of Taimur Ali Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.
bollywood

Alia shares pic of her first bunch of birthday gifts and it's not from Ranbir

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is already in birthday spirits. She took to Instagram and revealed she has received a bunch of gifts from director Shashank Khaitan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu's property in Mumbai was recently raided.
Taapsee Pannu's property in Mumbai was recently raided.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reveals her parents' reaction to the I-T raid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:13 AM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu was recently in the news for the I-T raids carried out at her property in Mumbai. The actor has now revealed how her family had reacted to the searches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son.
Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares first pic of newborn son on Women's Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared the first picture of her newborn son on the occasion of Women's Day. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP