Madhuri Dixit Nene: After sitting at home for months people are getting anxious, but we’ve to be careful, we can’t take this virus causally

Dec 08, 2020

As Covid-19 scare still looms large, there has been a rise in cases during the festivals that saw people flouting norms and stepping out in large numbers. Many celebrities, along with the government, raised an alarm. Madhuri Dixit Nene too voices concern and shares that she understands the yearning to step out during special occasions to meet friends and relatives but everyone needs to understand the gravity of the situation and hold up for some more time. And with Christmas and New Year coming up, the actor requests her fans to not take the situation lightly as the virus is still creating havoc.

“People are sitting at home for five-six months and I’m sure they’re anxious for not being able to step out and socialise. But remember we all need to be very careful. So step out only when necessary, make sure you wear masks, sanitise or wash your hand frequently, maintain distance. It’s not just about protecting yourself but also about others. Try not to meet friends or relatives especially if there are older people in our house. As you know they are more vulnerable to the virus. You can’t take this virus causally,” says the actor.

Any kind of celebration spread cheers and the actor feels we can still make merry by sitting at home. She suggests spending time with family and using technology to reach out to loved ones is the safest way to rejoice.

Thanking her fans for all the love and support that gets her going in professional life, she appeals that in these “unprecedented times” taking care of one’s health should be of utmost importance.

“When you follow the rules you’re not only protecting yourself but others as well. This is the time to think about people around you,” she continues, “If you can help someone it’ll be great as these are the times when humanity should come first… I hope this year ends on a better note than it started.”

The actor had earlier spoken about starting work on her debut web series. While she didn’t reveal much about her character, but she mentioned the kind of precautions the entire team is taking. After Diwali celebrations at home, the actor is excited to be back to work again. She has joined the team shooting in Nasik.

“I’m happy to be back to our bio bubble set up. We all have been tested again before we started shooting. The entire team is not just taking precautions but we all are also making sure to eat right and keep our immunity levels high. We’re maintaining distance, wearing masks and there are sanitisers all over the set. We’ve to behave responsibly and keep working,” adds the actor, who is looking forward to be home to celebrate New Year with family like every time.

