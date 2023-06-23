Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan says changed dialogues won't help Adipurush now, calls it ‘giri hui soch ka natija’

Ever since the release of Adipurush, many have voiced their opinions on the Om Raut film and slammed it. From poor dialogues to bad VFX, the film has attracted a strong backlash which even prompted the makers to revise some dialogues in the film. Joining this bandwagon is former chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the iconic role of Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat. He has now reacted to the film and said that despite buying a ticket he has not watched the film as he does not want "compromise" his beliefs. He also said that the makers of the film want to corrupt the future generations. (Also read: Amid nosediving box office collection, Adipurush producers announce discounted ticket prices at ₹150)

Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, and registered a terrific opening at the box office. The film released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday last week. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It took a nosedive at the ticket windows just a couple days after release.

Now, in a conversation with India Today, Gajendra Chauhan said, “I had booked a ticket to watch this film, but for some reason, my conscience refused to accept that I should go and watch it in the theatre. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realised that this film is not worth it. I don’t want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram.”

Further slamming the makers of the film, he said, “He also expressed his thoughts on how the dialogues were written. He said, “Yeh girl hui soch ka natija hai (This is a product of low thinking). You write the way you think. Manoj Muntashir, who is a lyricist was given the job to write dialogues for the film. He has copied things from different sources and made a mess. He is too an egotistical man. He hasn't achieved an inch of what Rahi Masoom Raza Saab had written in Mahabharat.”

T-Series, the production banner of Adipurush, on Wednesday announced that audiences can now watch the movie at a discounted price of ₹150 on Thursday and Friday. Manoj Muntashir who is the co-writer, has been under fire for Lord Hanuman's lines in the Lanka Dahan sequence, among others. On Sunday, he had announced that the team would "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines were later added to the film as well.

