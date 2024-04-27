Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reacts to Anil Kapoor's character in Nayak: ‘Film film hoti hai…’

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had a candid chat with actor and TV host Maniesh Paul on his podcast. They discussed many topics, such as the political leader's childhood aspirations and how Mumbai could become pothole-free. During the interview, the CM also discussed Anil Kapoor's character in Nayak: The Real Hero (2001). Also read | Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Nayak: I pursued Shankar for Nayak after both Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan passed it Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was asked about Anil Kapoor's Nayak in a new interview. (File Photo)

When asked about his childhood dreams and whether he aspired to be a chief minister or took inspiration from Anil's movie Nayak, the CM said, “Film film hoti hai, haqiqat haqiqat hoti hai toh aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (Films may inspire, but the reality is the reality). The CM admitted he liked the proactive approach of Anil's character in Nayak, when Maniesh praised the politician for making instant decisions to solve problems.

Anil Kapoor played journalist-turned-chief minister in Nayak.

More about Nayak

Directed by S Shankar, the film featured Anil Kapoor with Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Pooja Batra, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. A remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil film Mudhalvan, Nayak focuses on Shivaji Rao Gaekwad (Anil Kapoor), a television cameraman and, later, television presenter, who accidentally hears and records a conversation between police and the chief minister of Maharashtra, Balraj Chauhan (Amrish Puri). While interviewing the CM about an issue, Shivaji is challenged to take over his job for a day.

Nayak 2 in the works?

The 2001 film was a box office hit. Over the years, the film has amassed a cult following among fans. As per a recent Pinkvilla report, filmmaker Siddharth Anand is all set to make a sequel of the film with Milan Luthria as the director.

“Nayak 2 will be produced by Siddharth and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Pictures. Much like the original film, this one too is a big-scale commercial entertainer set against the backdrop of politics and will be directed by Milan Luthria. The makers have cracked a plot that organically leads itself towards Nayak sequel and has a strong undercurrent of being a vigilante flick,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

“Siddharth Anand has got back the writer-director Jodi of Milan and Rajat together for Nayak 2 and he is excited to embark on the journey of making a one-of-a-kind vigilante-based action entertainer. All the action sequences aside, Nayak 2 is a dialogue and drama-heavy film and the casting is underway. A top A-Lister is expected to come on board the film,” the source added.