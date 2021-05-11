Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Maheep Kapoor predicts Sanjay's reaction to daughter Shanaya going 'intimate' on screen: 'What am I watching?'
bollywood

Maheep Kapoor predicts Sanjay's reaction to daughter Shanaya going 'intimate' on screen: 'What am I watching?'

Sanjay Kapoor's Maheep Kapoor has predicted her husband's reaction to their daughter Shanaya doing an 'intimate' scene on screen. Shanaya is gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor poses with dad Sanjay Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has speculated about her husband's reaction if their daughter Shanaya were to ever participate in a kissing scene in her future films. Shanaya is geared up to make her debut in Bollywood under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

In a recent interview, Maheep revealed that Sanjay will be taken aback but won't interfere with Shanaya's work. Sanjay's protective side was glimpsed in the Netflix 'reality show' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives last year.

"Inside, Sanjay will be like, 'Oh no, what am I watching?' but when it comes to her work, he’ll keep quiet," Maheep told PeepingMoon.

Maheep also spoke on Sanjay sometimes replying to fans of Shanaya's, mistaking them for her. She said, "She's got so many of those fan mails, you know? Sanjay is confusing Shanaya with these people also. Some fan had written 'love you, dad', and Sanjay has messaged, 'love you back, Shanaya'. I said, 'but which Shanaya are you messaging?' He was very confused. He said, 'oh, this is not Shanaya?' I said, 'no'. So we weren't expecting it, but it came, and it was overwhelming."

In March, Shanaya had shared a video announcing her debut, with the caption, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's industry friends express solidarity after watching 'inhuman' events in her latest post

She has already worked as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the 2020 Netflix film. The movie features her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya has also made an appearance in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has speculated about her husband's reaction if their daughter Shanaya were to ever participate in a kissing scene in her future films. Shanaya is geared up to make her debut in Bollywood under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

In a recent interview, Maheep revealed that Sanjay will be taken aback but won't interfere with Shanaya's work. Sanjay's protective side was glimpsed in the Netflix 'reality show' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives last year.

"Inside, Sanjay will be like, 'Oh no, what am I watching?' but when it comes to her work, he’ll keep quiet," Maheep told PeepingMoon.

Maheep also spoke on Sanjay sometimes replying to fans of Shanaya's, mistaking them for her. She said, "She's got so many of those fan mails, you know? Sanjay is confusing Shanaya with these people also. Some fan had written 'love you, dad', and Sanjay has messaged, 'love you back, Shanaya'. I said, 'but which Shanaya are you messaging?' He was very confused. He said, 'oh, this is not Shanaya?' I said, 'no'. So we weren't expecting it, but it came, and it was overwhelming."

In March, Shanaya had shared a video announcing her debut, with the caption, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's industry friends express solidarity after watching 'inhuman' events in her latest post

She has already worked as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the 2020 Netflix film. The movie features her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya has also made an appearance in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maheep kapoor sanjay kapoor shanaya kapoor dharma productions dharma productions project karan johar

Related Stories

tv

Shweta Tiwari in a bitter faceoff with husband Abhinav Kohli

UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 06:29 PM IST
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh wants roles like Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana's Queen: 'Scripts like that should come to me'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:57 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP