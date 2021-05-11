Maheep Kapoor predicts Sanjay's reaction to daughter Shanaya going 'intimate' on screen: 'What am I watching?'

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has speculated about her husband's reaction if their daughter Shanaya were to ever participate in a kissing scene in her future films. Shanaya is geared up to make her debut in Bollywood under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

In a recent interview, Maheep revealed that Sanjay will be taken aback but won't interfere with Shanaya's work. Sanjay's protective side was glimpsed in the Netflix 'reality show' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives last year.

"Inside, Sanjay will be like, 'Oh no, what am I watching?' but when it comes to her work, he’ll keep quiet," Maheep told PeepingMoon.

Maheep also spoke on Sanjay sometimes replying to fans of Shanaya's, mistaking them for her. She said, "She's got so many of those fan mails, you know? Sanjay is confusing Shanaya with these people also. Some fan had written 'love you, dad', and Sanjay has messaged, 'love you back, Shanaya'. I said, 'but which Shanaya are you messaging?' He was very confused. He said, 'oh, this is not Shanaya?' I said, 'no'. So we weren't expecting it, but it came, and it was overwhelming."

In March, Shanaya had shared a video announcing her debut, with the caption, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

She has already worked as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the 2020 Netflix film. The movie features her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya has also made an appearance in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.