Mahesh Bhatt says he is not petrified of trolls, adversaries: 'My silence is not out of fear'

Mahesh Bhatt is known for not mincing words when it comes to speaking his mind, be it society, politics or personal relationships. The filmmaker recently reacted to his indifference towards online hate. Mahesh, in an interview with Zoom TV, said that he is not scared of trolls. (Also read: Mahesh Bhatt says he won’t return to direction after Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2: I am outdated) Mahesh Bhatt said he is not petrified of social media trolls as he has nothing to protect.

When quizzed about the reason behind his silence over social media hate on him and his children, the veteran said, “There is a line by Lord Krishna, ‘Inaction is action.’ When I chose not to act, that was action. So, the trolls out there or my adversaries knew that I came from strength, did not come from cowardice. I was not a petrified man. I just chose not to be sucked into a manufactured narrative."

He added, "I have nothing to protect. What is there to protect? My children will take care of themselves like I took care of myself. And if there is a need, I am a firewall. You have to get to me first. So, my silence is out of choice, not some kind of fear of consequences. The virtual world seems to become more valuable than the real world. I don't subscribe to that. I think the real relationship is to cry openly in front of the camera, and that is living life there at the arena.”

Mahesh Bhatt's Bollywood career

Mahesh made his directorial debut with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain. He later shot to fame with movies like Arth, Saaransh, Naam, Daddy, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin and Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke. He also received critical acclaim for Zakhm.

The filmmaker later produced commercial hits such as Raaz, Murder, Zeher, Kalyug, Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Jannat, Raaz - The Mystery Continues, Murder 2, Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and Aashiqui 2. The filmmaker's last film as a producer was Varun Mitra-Rhea Chakraborty-starrer Jalebi.