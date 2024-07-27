Mahesh Bhatt says he won’t return to direction after Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2: I am outdated

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt broke his vow to not direct a project and returned to helm Sadak 2, which released in 2020. However, he has no plans to do the same anymore. In an interview with MoneyControl, he said he is too outdated to make a film now. Also read: Mahesh Bhatt calls son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor the 'best father in the world.' Watch Mahesh Bhatt’s last directorial venture was Sadak 2 in 2020.

He has directed over 50 films in his career. Mahesh hung up his directorial boots in 1999 with the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Kartoos. He broke his promise and helmed Sadak 2 starring his actor daughter Alia Bhatt. The film was a sequel to his 1991 drama, Sadak. but opened to scathing reviews upon its release in 2020.

Not returning to direct

He was asked if he will be directing Alia again, to which he laughed and said their last collaboration was disastrous.

"Well, we had a disastrous collaboration. So but, that was a very strangely easy time to put in mind, but as you just say that you are a part of the entertainment world, if you deal with the intoxicating hives and the aggravation, you deal with the vilification and the downside of it also. Well, as I said, I am not going to be directing. I will be doing what I do the best, which is mentoring," Mahesh said.

He also spoke about his decision in an interview with Indian Express. He called himself an ‘extinct volcano’. “However, I don’t have the thirst to leave my footprints on the sands of time, which is paramount in the entertainment world. Those who make it, have an insatiable thirst to leave their footprints on the sands of time. Vikram has it, Avika has it, I am outdated, a has-been,” the filmmaker said.

Now, he is happy to mentor people and make people realise their own potential, which he feels is a “far more challenging, gratifying task”.

About his latest work

Mahesh has returned to the big screen as the writer of thriller horror Bloody Ishq, which stars Vardhaan Puri and Avika in the lead. It is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 26.