Mahie Gill: I miss watching myself on the big screen, but OTT is the future
As someone who started off in Bollywood in 2003, and has been witnessing theatrical releases being the norm, Mahie Gill now believes that OTT platforms are the way ahead.
Her film Door Ke Darshan, might haven’t done wonders when it released in theatres in 2020, but it became popular once it released on a streaming platform. “It was number one for a month!,” the actor exclaims.
But, she talks about theatres in the same breath. “I do miss them. I definitely want to watch myself on the big screen, but if we’ve to be practical, then yes, OTT platforms connect with people more,” she continues, “A lot of people who just want to watch something, anywhere, just have to pick up their phones. You can see rickshaw pullers around, anyone can watch them comfortably. Hence, they connect more. I do miss theatres, but this is the future. I’ve said it earlier, too.”
The 45-year-old was seen recently in the supernatural thriller Durgamati, which initially slated for a theatrical release but opted for a direct-to-OTT route owing to the pandemic. Gill is surprised at the viewership projects get on web platforms.
“Viewership dekho! During the pandemic, when theatres released, they were giving them relief. I would have definitely wanted a theatrical release for Durgamati though,” she says.
The actor asserts that even after all these changes in terms of mediums, the one thing that’s consistent is her not agreeing to just about any project which comes her way.
“I’ve never been flamboyant, and not a very social person. But when it comes to work, I should do something which I enjoy. Plus, I don’t go on set and waste other people’s time saying ‘I don’t like this role’. I’ve to be sure, and need to be confident. Basically, when everything is taken care of- good people, actors, directors around you makes a lot of difference,” concludes Gill.
