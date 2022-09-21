Maja Ma teaser: Madhuri Dixit dances her way into your heart, is ready to be a mother-in-law. Watch

Prime Video has shared the teaser for Madhuri Dixit's upcoming movie Maja Ma. Starring her as a dancer, who must come to terms with her son's decision to marry, the film will mark Madhuri's second OTT release after the Netflix series The Fame Game. (Also read: Hush Hush trailer: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan and their gang of rich ladies give max Big Little Lies vibes)

The teaser begins with Madhuri dancing in a colourful room all by herself. Then we are introduced to her son, played by Ritwik Bhowmick, and his girlfriend, played by Barkha Singh. The two have made up their minds to get married, but the parents might not be 100 percent on board. Madhuri even asks Ritwik if Barkha's parents are happy with the match. When he says that they are indeed, Madhuri shocks him by saying that she just might not approve of the match. A bit Crazy Rich Asians-Monster-In-Law vibes, no?

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is touted as a "family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding".

Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat are also a part of Maja Ma.

"I truly believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied, and modernistic in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and Maja Ma does all that and more. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns" said Anand Tiwari about his movie.

"Pulling at the viewers' heartstrings while also making them laugh at the same time this beautiful story features a highly versatile cast who breathe life into their characters flawlessly and beautifully. I am delighted to have Maja Ma premiere on Prime Video. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences," he added.

