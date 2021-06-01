Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Malaika Arora knows me inside out': Arjun Kapoor says she can know his mood by his expression

Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora. The actor said his girlfriend knows him the best.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while now.

Arjun Kapoor has said that his girlfriend, actor and television personality Malaika Arora knows him the best. The actor added that she can easily identify his state of mind without him having to say it to her.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor has been dating Malaika for a while now. They made their first public appearance together in 2019, during the release of India's Most Wanted, confirming the rumours of their relationship.

In a conversation with radio host Sidharth Kannan, Arjun was asked to name the one person who knows him well. Arjun responded, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

Arjun has mostly been private about his personal life. However, he has been letting fans know more of his relationship with Malaika in recent interviews. Last month, in a conversation with Film Companion, Arjun was asked about dating 'someone older with a son from an earlier marriage.' The actor said, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

"I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship," he added.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on celebrities getting trolled for charity: ‘We are humans, there is no right or wrong’

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and they share a son, Arhaan, together. Last year, in an Instagram Live with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun confessed he would not hide his marriage from fans but he and Malaika aren't thinking about tying the knot yet.

