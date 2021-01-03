Arjun Kapoor can’t hide his happiness as Malaika Arora cooks for him on a Sunday

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:04 IST

Arjun Kapoor is elated as girlfriend Malaika Arora cooked an elaborate lunch for him on Sunday. The couple is on a vacation at Amrita Arora’s holiday home in Goa.

Arjun took his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the dishes made by her and captioned it, “When she cooks for u on Sunday.” Malaika shared his post on her Instagram Stories and showered it with several red hearts.

Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of lunch prepared by Malaika Arora.

Welcoming Sunday on a high note, Malaika had shared a gorgeous pool picture of herself in a printed bikini. She captioned it on Instagram with a message, “Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday.” She called the day “a glorious Sunday” on her Instagram Stories.

Arjun, too, shared a picture of himself relaxing on a couch. “Smiling my way into 2021...,” he wrote in the caption.

Both Malaika and Arjun had flown to Goa to ring in the new year together. Malaika had shared a happy picture with him to kickstart the year 2021. “It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful,” she had written in caption. Several of their friends and fans had showered the post with love. Malaika’s BFF and Arjun’s Ki & Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor had reacted to the post saying, “My two favourites ....menuuuu kya haii aajjj?

Arjun and Malaika had confirmed their relationship during their New York vacation in 2019. Talking about the same, Arjun had told Filmfare in an interview, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

