Malaika Arora reacts to dating rumours, reveals who the ‘mystery man’ in her life is: ‘He is somebody…’

After her breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has frequently found herself in the spotlight after being spotted with a mystery man, sparking speculation about her love life on social media. Now, Malaika has addressed the buzz. Malaika Arora's personal life has consistently been under the spotlight.

Malaika on ‘mystery man’ Recently, Malaika joined an episode of The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube where she spoke about her personal life, her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and the chatter around having a mystery man in her life.

Talking about Arjun, Malaika said, “He is somebody who is so very important to me and someone who is such an integral part of my life. Whatever may be. I don’t really want to talk too much about my past or what my future may be… enough and more has been written about it. Enough and more has been splashed all over, kind of become a bit of a media feeding ground sort of space.”

The 52-year-old mentioned that her relationships have always been spoken about and have always made headlines.

When the host asked about her being spotted with a mystery man, post her breakup with Arjun, Malaika shared, “People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t really want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much of fuel. I don’t want to do that because it really doesn’t serve any purpose. Trust me, every time I have stepped out, even if it’s a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager or anybody, I am immediately linked to that person. We laughed and joked about it. My mother calls me and asks, ‘Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?’ It has just become laughable.”