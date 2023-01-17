Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora is overjoyed as she compares Mumbai weather with Delhi, Karisma Kapoor says 'so cold'

Malaika Arora is overjoyed as she compares Mumbai weather with Delhi, Karisma Kapoor says 'so cold'

bollywood
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 08:40 AM IST

All from Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor to Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt have shared their happiness on the mild winters in Mumbai, which is far more soothing than the chilling temperatures in the north.

Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reacted on Monday weather in Mumbai.
Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reacted on Monday weather in Mumbai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Several celebrities in Mumbai have expressed their happiness as temperature in the city dipped to around 16-18 degree Celsius. While Malaika Arora looked happy while comparing the city's weather to the chilling winters in Delhi and some other cities in the world, her BFF Karisma said it was “so cold” for her. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares pics of Manali home after snowfall; says she's missing mom-made laddus, pahadi meat cooked by dad

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika shared the list of temperatures in the cities she had recently visited along with a big heart emoji. While Mumbai was at 16 degrees; the temperature in Delhi was 4, 6 in Paris, -1 Boston and 1 in New York.

Karisma Kapoor too shared a screenshot of the weather update on her cellphone. It showed 18 degrees with a ‘mostly sunny’ day on Monday. However, she still wrote, “so cold brrrr," with a black heart emoji on her Instagram Stories.

Soni Razdan also shared the same weather update on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Please stay a little bit longer.” Her daughter and author Shaheen Bhatt shared the morning temperature which was a degree lower at 17 degrees and wrote, “Sigh” with a red heart emoji.

Malaika Arora, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Soni Razdan reacted on Monday temperature in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Soni Razdan reacted on Monday temperature in Mumbai.

According to PTI, a punishing cold wave swept Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the mercury may dip to 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday. If that happens, it would be the lowest minimum temperature in at least 15 years in the city.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had shared stunning pictures of her snow-covered bungalow in Manali, Himachal Pradesh but mentioned that she couldn't savour it as she is shooting for her directorial, Emergency, elsewhere. On missing all that winters offered, Kangana had written on her Instagram Stories, “Yah sardiyo ka mausam bhi ghar mein ma ke haath ke til/haldi ke laddu khaye bina hi jayega (these winters will also go without savouring mom's handmade sesame/turmeric laddus).” Along with pictures of the fresh snowfall in Manali, she added, “Missing bonfire and papa ka banaya hua pahadi meat (pahadi meat cooked by dad), definitely missing seasonal skiing.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora karisma kapoor soni razdan shaheen bhatt winter delhi winter + 4 more
malaika arora karisma kapoor soni razdan shaheen bhatt winter delhi winter + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out