Malaika Arora reveals ‘initially it was a little tricky’ to co-parent son Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

What Malaika said

During the interview, when Malaika was asked about the topic of raising her son with good values, she said, “For whatever it’s worth, touch wood, we’ve found a great balance now. Perhaps initially it was a little tricky. And rightly so — because that’s just how life is. We both knew that irrespective of everything else and what may have transpired between two adults, it should never reflect on a child — and we have figured out a very congenial way of co-parenting.”

She also talked about how she makes sure that Arhaan realizes his own privileges and learns to do things by himself. “Most importantly, I wanted Arhaan to have respect for others and have a sense of being able to do things on his own without relying on the privileges he has. We’ve always told him that he needs to make it on his own, even though we’re always there for him to fall back on. To be independent in his thinking, financially and emotionally too… It’s very easy for privileged children to assume their parents will always take care of everything. No, you’ve got to do it on your own...”

More details

Earlier this year in April, Arhaan debuted his new vodcast, Dumb Biryani, which also featured an episode with Malaika. They talked about everything under the sun- sex, marriage and more.

Arhaan is Arbaaz and Malaika’s only son, and was born in the year 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Malaika has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years now.