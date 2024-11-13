Malaika Arora says returning to work after dad's death helped her mental health, calls next project 'ode to my father'

Actor Malaika Arora lost her father, Anil Mehta, in September this year. Mehta reportedly fell off the balcony of his Bandra residence, and the police ruled it suicide. Malaika has been vocal about how the loss affected her and her family. However, she was back at work less than a month after her father's death. Now, in a new statement, the actor has said that resuming work helped her balance her mental health. (Also read: Malaika Arora issues first statement after her father's death: ‘Our family is in deep shock) Malaika Arora with her parents Anil Mehta and Joyce Polycarp. (Instagram/File Photo)

Malaika Arora on moving on after dad's death

Talking about resuming work just a couple of weeks after her father's sudden death, Malaika says, "We all need to keep moving forward... that's what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it's important to give ourselves space to heal. Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family."

As the investigation into Anil Mehta's death is underway, Malaika has requested fans and the media to respect her family's privacy. The actor also rang in a rather quiet 49th birthday in October, minus the usual celebrations. But now, she has dived back into work with renewed energy.

Malaika's ode to her father

As per sources, currently, Malaika is juggling numerous projects, travelling and shooting for multiple brands. In addition, she is set to appear as a judge on a reality show, India's Best Dancer and will also be featured as a business investor on a startup-focused series. But the actor says one other project is especially close to her heart. "I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I'm also working on something special that I will announce soon—it's going to be an ode to my father," Malaika shares.

Malaika's stepfather, Anil Mehta, died on September 11 in Mumbai. As per the police, he died by suicide at his Bandra residence. An investigation is currently underway. Anil was laid to rest at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai later that week. Several members of the film industry also gathered to pay their respects.