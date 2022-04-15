Malaika Arora shares new picture of herself since accident, says she's ‘healing’

On Friday, Malaika Arora shared first new picture of herself after her accident, which happened earlier this month. Sharing the new photo, Malaika told her fans that she is ‘healing’. Malaika got into a car accident on April 2 near Mumbai, following which she was immediately taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. Malaika was discharged on April 3 and was brought back home by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor visits girlfriend Malaika Arora after her car accident, fans praise him for 'taking care of her'. Watch

In the photo shared by Malaika, she was seen wearing a cap and a black halter-neck neck top. She added “healing” sticker to the IG Story.

Malaika Arora shares picture after accident.

Malaika suffered injuries in the accident which happened on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

Malaika's Range Rover was crushed between two vehicles. "We have received registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently we have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station said at the time.

About a week ago, Malaika shared an old picture of herself from the US, in which she was seen looking outside the window. Along with the picture, she also gave an update to her fans. She wrote, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff."

She also wrote, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON