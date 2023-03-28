'Glam with mama': Little Malti looks curiously at mom Priyanka Chopra's face as she gets her makeup done

Priyanka Chopra has dropped a very adorable picture with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Instagram. The actor is seen getting her makeup done while holding Malti in her arms. They are currently in London where Priyanka has a professional commitment. Also read: Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood: 'I’ve never said this…' Priyanka Chopra with Malti in London.

In the picture, Priyanka is seen in a white bathrobe and pouts for the camera. The little one, in a grey and white cardigan, is seen looking at her mom with curiosity. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Glam with mama. #MM.” Her fans simply loved the picture and couldn't praise it enough in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra shared a new picture with Malti on Instagram.

Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, “Pure love”. A fan wrote, “I love this so much Pri. Hugs Lady.” Another wrote, “Omg those faces.” A person also commented, “We are moms, have to do, what we have to do...work never ends...” Another fan wrote, “Oh my god. So cute. The way the baby is looking for pj…so surreal. More power to you girl. You are just the best.”

Priyanka is spending all her time with Malti in London in between her professional assignments. A day before, she shared an adorable picture of a sleeping Malti. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka shared the picture and captioned it, "Bedtime stories." It seems the baby was sleeping in a vanity van or on a flight.

Priyanka had also shared a video in which she and actor-singer husband Nick Jonas can be seen seated at a restaurant. However, both of them looked sleepy and exhausted though Nick made an effort to try to groove to the music. "When mom and dad try to do Saturday night," Priyanka captioned the clip.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy last year. Her name includes the middle name of her maternal and paternal grandmoms.

Priyanka currently has quite a few releases in the pipeline. She will be seen in the romantic film Love Again. She is also gearing up for the release of her much anticipated OTT debut, Citadel. Headlined by The Russo Brothers, the show will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

She is yet to begin work on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

