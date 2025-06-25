Mesmerised Malti Marie goes 'my mama' while watching Priyanka Chopra on screen, emotional actor shares clip

Actor Priyanka Chopra got emotional at her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' reaction after watching her on screen. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra posted a brief clip of Malti sitting in front of a television. Priyanka Chopra shared a clip of daughter Malti.

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as Malti gets mesmerised by her

In the clip, Priyanka was seen at one of her interviews. Watching it with rapt attention, Malti moved sideways. The toddler, wearing a blue dress, had her back to the camera as she watched her mom's interview. A picture frame featuring Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas was also seen in front of Malti.

Several other family pictures were also seen in the room. A guitar was also hung on the wall. Sharing the clip, Priyanka wrote, "She said 'my mama'."

About Priyanka, family

Currently, Priyanka is promoting her upcoming film Heads of State. Recently, Malti and Nick attended on of the events in New York. A photo showed Malti holding Nick's finger.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Heads of State, Priyanka's other projects

Fans will see Priyanka next in Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State. It will release on Prime Video on July 2. The action-packed comedy is about the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together.

Allied with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.