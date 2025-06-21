Malti gets a special shoutout from chef Vikas Khanna; Priyanka Chopra 'still in food coma' after visiting his restaurant

Actor Priyanka Chopra, her manager Anjula Acharia, and their friends stepped out for a meal at chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. Taking to Instagram, Anjula shared a bunch of pictures and videos from their visit. Vikas also gave a special shoutout to Priyanka's daughter, Malti Marie C hopra Jonas, in his Instagram post. Priyanka Chopra and her friends with chef Vikas Khanna in New York.

Priyanka Chopra visits Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant

In a video on his Instagram page, Vikas gave a quick glimpse of a decoration on the restaurant's glass ceiling. The video also showed Vikas tying sambalpuri handkerchiefs on Priyanka and Anjula's wrists. The video also gave a peek inside the decor of the restaurant on a rainy day. Sharing the video, Vikas wrote, "Everyone keeps asking why we adorn our glass ceiling every single day. 'They say, no one even notices…'."

Vikas gives a special shoutout to Malti

"I always smile and reply: It’s not just for the ones walking in. It’s for the ones watching over us from above. Today, I adorned the ceiling for Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Thank you @priyankachopra @anjula_acharia for making Bungalow so auspicious today. Today was a celebration of the upcoming Rath Yatra & the artisans of Sambalpur & Western Odisha," concluded his note. Reacting to the post, Anjula wrote, "Thank you for spoiling us so much, we loved it @priyankachopra."

Sharing Anjula's video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka penned a sweet note.

Priyanka Chopra feasts on Indian food at Bungalow

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anjula shared a video in which Vikas was seen setting up their meal plate as Priyanka looked at it. She wrote, "Always spoiling us @vikaskhannagroup." She gave a glimpse of the desserts they had and wrote, "Bungalow." In another photo, Priyanka, Vikas, Anjula and others posed for a group photo outside Bungalow. Anjula wrote, "Such a beautiful evening at Bungalow."

Priyanka's note for Vikas

Sharing Anjula's video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Still in a food coma. You're the best host, Vikas." For the dinner, Priyanka wore a black dress, a matching blazer and shoes. At the restaurant, Priyanka and her friends feasted on Indian cuisine and different types of desserts.

Priyanka visited Bungalow last year too

This isn't the first time Priyanka has visited Bungalow. Last year in December, she enjoyed a meal with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their friends. Priyanka had expressed her gratitude with a post on Instagram, “Thank you @bungalowny for being incredible hosts. And Vikas, thank you for a taste of home.” Vikas' restaurant opened in March last year in New York’s East Village.