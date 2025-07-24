Malti Marie takes mom Priyanka Chopra, dadi Denise Miller-Jonas for a ride in a boat, actor says ‘aye aye captain’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is unwinding with loved ones after her whirlwind promotional tour for Heads of State. She was recently spotted in Miami enjoying quality time with family. Her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his ex-wife Sophie Turner reunited to celebrate their daughter Willa's birthday. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

In moments shared on social media, Priyanka was also seen having fun with her daughter Malti, who got behind the wheel to chauffeur her mom and her grandmother, Denise Miller-Jonas, around in a speedboat no less.

Priyanka spends quality time with family

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself and her mother-in-law with Malti.

The image shows Priyanka with Malti and her mother-in-law enjoying a ride together. Malti is adorably seated in the captain’s chair, gripping the steering wheel with full focus, while Priyanka supports her from behind.

Denise Jonas is seen sitting next to Malti as she looks on with a smile. The background reveals a bright sunny day with a cityscape of tall buildings. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Aye aye captain!"

Priyanka Chopra is seen showing Malti the way ahead.

The image is from their day out with family in Miami on Willa's birthday. A fan page of Priyanka shared more behind-the-scenes snaps from her recent family outing on Instagram, where Priyanka is seen lounging on the balcony, playing with Malti and sharing special moments with her husband Nick Jonas.

Sophie Turner reunited with Joe Jonas as she was seen on the balcony of Joe's Miami condo. The former couple came together to celebrate their daughter Willa’s birthday. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first daughter, Willa, on July 22, 2020. They also share daughter Delphine, who was born on July 14, 2022.

In the images, which have surfaced on social media, Sophie is seen on the balcony, FaceTiming someone with a drink in hand. Joe was also spotted on the balcony with Nick, Priyanka, Kevin and Denise.

The Camp Rock actor filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The divorce proceedings turned sour as they battled it out over custody of their girls. The former couple have rarely been seen together publicly since their dramatic divorce, which was finalised last year.

Priyanka’s recent work

Most recently, Priyanka was seen in Amazon Prime Video film Heads of State, which also featured Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy narrates a story of US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are joined by MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) with whom they need to find a way to stop a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Priyanka is also working on her next Indian project. She will feature in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. She also has the second season of web series Citadel also in the pipeline.