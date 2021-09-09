Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car dies, police add death by negligence to FIR

The man who was injured in a road accident involving actor Rajat Bedi's car in suburban Andheri died during treatment, police said on Wednesday. Following the death of the injured victim on Tuesday late night, D N Nagar police have added section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR registered against the actor, an official said.

Rajat Bedi is not yet arrested, he said. "The accident victim Rajesh Baudh, a labourer, was declared dead in the Cooper Hospital where he was being treated for the last two days," the official said. The incident occurred on Monday evening near a temple in Andheri when the actor was on his way home, according to police.

The pedestrian, who was in an inebriated condition, suddenly came into the middle of the road and got hit by the actor's car before the latter could apply brakes.

Rajat took the injured person to the nearby Cooper Hospital and then went to D N Nagar police station where he informed about the incident to the on-duty police officer, police had said.

Police had registered a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Rajat has acted in several films, including Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi...Mil Gaya, and Partner, which featured Salman Khan.