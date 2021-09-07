Rajat Bedi's manager claims actor wasn’t driving rashly after his car knocks down man: 'He himself informed police'

After the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against actor Rajat Bedi for knocking down a man with his car, his business manager Sridevi Shetty on Tuesday issued a clarification. Sridevi claimed that Rajat was not driving rashly. The manager also added that Rajat took the man, identified as Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, to Cooper Hospital for treatment and 'himself informed the police'.

Earlier, news agency ANI quoted DN Nagar senior police officer Milind Kurde as saying, "Rajat Bedi himself was driving the car and hit a man named Rajesh Dhoot when he was crossing the road last evening. Immediately, the actor got the victim admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital in Mumbai."

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sridevi Shetty said, “The guy was drunk, and suddenly came from somewhere. Rajat wasn’t driving rashly. He immediately took him to Cooper Hospital and got his treatment done. Yesterday night they were not getting blood, so Rajat arranged for that too, and was in the hospital till 12:30-1. Rajat’s friend is in the hospital now who is taking care of the medication and the treatment. He had himself informed the police too.”

Police officer Milind has also said that the victim is in a critical situation at present and the actor left the hospital when they reached there after getting information about the accident, the news agency report added. However, the hospital informed the police that the actor has confessed to his crime and is ready to compensate for the cost of the victim's treatment. But the actor has not returned to the hospital since then, police informed.

A resident of DN Nagar in Mumbai, Rajesh was hit by Rajat Bedi's car while returning from work on Monday. Police have registered a case against Rajat Bedi under sections 279 and 338 of IPC and called the accused on Tuesday for investigation. However, no arrest has been made so far.

The victim’s wife Babita Doot told Mid-Day that her husband was drunk when the accident took place. She also said that he had suffered injuries at the back of his head. She said, “At the hospital, Bedi told us that my husband suddenly came in front of the car. He assured to help us and said that both he and his driver Suresh were there at the hospital. But after some time, he said he was leaving briefly, but never came back.” Babita also asked for Rajat’s arrest.

A doctor treating told Mid-Day, “His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood.”

Meanwhile, Rajat Bedi is known for starring in films like Koi...Mil Gaya and Partner.

(With ANI inputs)