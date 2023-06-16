Manav Kaul says Sushant Singh Rajput had a bigger hotel room than him during Kai Po Che shoot: ‘Because he was big star’

Actor Manav Kaul recently recalled Sushant Singh Rajput during an interview. The two have worked together in Abhishek Kapoor's film Kai Po Che. When asked about memories with the late actor, Manav talked about their time from the making of Kai Po Che and how they spent time in Sushant's ‘bigger hotel room’ as he was a star. Manav added that he stayed in a smaller room. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares their unseen video Manav Kaul and Sushant Singh Rajput starred in Kai Po Che.

Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che featured Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film was adapted from author Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. While Manav was not among the lead roles, he played a significant one as Bittu Mama.

Manav on Sushant Singh Rajput

Talking about Sushant, Manav told Siddharth Kannan, “I knew Sushant a little bit from the theatre circuit. I had only one scene with him in the movie. But we used to hang in his hotel room. Because he was a big star, he was given the bigger hotel room. I was in a smaller place; it’s normal.”

“I’d go over to his room, we had dinner there, we played the guitar. He used to enjoy video games a lot. It was fun… I like to say that Kai Po Che is my first film, because when I returned to acting after 12 years, I felt that the industry had changed. Actors were having serious conversations about performance, there was sync sound, more thought was being paid to the craft,” the actor added.

Sushant was quite a big name in the TV industry after starring in Pavitra Rishta (2009–2011). He later made his film debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 which was a huge critical and commercial success. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Wednesday marked his 3rd death anniversary.

Manav Kaul, on the other hand, made his acting debut in Bollywood with the fantasy film Jajantaram Mamantaram in 2003, which did very well. Since then he has starred in several films and TV shows. The actor was last seen in Netflix's Fame Game and Prime Video's Jalsa.

