Manisha Koirala shares happy pic after getting Honorary Doctorate in the UK: ‘It’s a huge honour’

Actor Manisha Koirala has received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford in England. And she is elated about it, saying that the recognition means a lot to her. Manisha Koirala recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Manisha expresses gratitude

On Thursday, Manisha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself after the felicitation event, and wrote a gratitude note.

“It’s a huge honour to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford — especially in the year it’s been named the UK City of Culture 2025. Even more meaningful to share this recognition alongside the talented Daniel Lee, Creative Director of Burberry,” she wrote.

The actor added, “Congratulations to the Class of 2025 — your journey is just beginning!”

Earlier this week, she posted a video from the ceremony and said that she didn’t get to the position in her life through the traditional path of education.

“Today, I received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford. I stand here not as someone who came through the traditional path of education, but as someone who learned through life — through hard work, failure, resilience, and service,” she wrote.

Manisha continued, “This honour means more than I can put into words. It’s proof that no matter where you start, your journey matters. Thank you to the University of Bradford for seeing value in my story.”

About Manisha's project

Manisha's first acting project was the Nepali romantic-drama Pheri Bhetaula. She made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's Saudagar (1991), and gained popularity through projects such as 1942: A Love Story (1994), Bombay (1995), Agni Sakshi (1996), Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), Dil Se.. (1998), and Company (2002).

Manisha made a comeback after a long hiatus with Lust Stories (2018), specifically in Dibakar Banerjee's segment of the anthology film. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024), where she portrayed Mallikajaan, a courtesan. The Netflix series explores the intricate lives and power dynamics of courtesans with Nawabs and British officers in Lahore's Heera Mandi during the pre-partition era. The show has been renewed for a second season.