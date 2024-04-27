 Manoj Bajpayee says ‘angrez’ daughter Ava is improving her Hindi: ‘Taylor Swift hi sunegi’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manoj Bajpayee says ‘angrez’ daughter Ava is improving her Hindi: ‘Taylor Swift hi sunegi’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 27, 2024 08:23 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee also shared that his daughter Ava liked his film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and saw it three times.

Manoj Bajpayee is basking in the success of his latest release Silence 2. The actor had earlier shared that his daughter Ava does not speak Hindi very well, and joked that she is ‘angrez’. In a new interview with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast Bharti TV, Manoj shared how her daughter is improving on her Hindi very well. (Also read: Bharti Singh opens up about unhealthy work culture in TV: ‘Have seen girls with drips’)

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Silence 2.
Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Silence 2.

What Manoj said

In the interview, Manoj said: “Because my daughter is now getting good marks in Hindi and slowly her Hindi is improving. Because she wasn’t speaking Hindi in school and even if we don’t speak then there will be a problem. Phir toh woh Taylor Swift hi sunegi (Then she will only listen to Taylor Swift).”

He further added during the conversation that if they do not speak in their regional language with their child, they are missing out on learning it altogether. “Punjabi or Gujarati, whatever you want to teach your kid, speak to them in those languages from the beginning. In Mumbai, kids will not learn their language unless you speak to them.”

More details

In the conversation, Manoj was asked whether her daughter sees his films. To this, Manoj shared that his daughter loved his performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and watched it thrice. She also loved Gulmohar and cried after watching the film, which starred veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in a pivotal role.

Manoj was last seen in Silence 2 which released on Zee5 on April 16. Manoj essayed the role of ACP Avinash Verma. The story of the film revolves around ACP Avinash and his special crime unit racing against time to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders, ultimately uncovering a larger truth. It also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma, and Parul Gulati.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee says ‘angrez’ daughter Ava is improving her Hindi: ‘Taylor Swift hi sunegi’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On