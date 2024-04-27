Manoj Bajpayee says ‘angrez’ daughter Ava is improving her Hindi: ‘Taylor Swift hi sunegi’

Manoj Bajpayee is basking in the success of his latest release Silence 2. The actor had earlier shared that his daughter Ava does not speak Hindi very well, and joked that she is ‘angrez’. In a new interview with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast Bharti TV, Manoj shared how her daughter is improving on her Hindi very well. (Also read: Bharti Singh opens up about unhealthy work culture in TV: ‘Have seen girls with drips’) Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Silence 2.

What Manoj said

In the interview, Manoj said: “Because my daughter is now getting good marks in Hindi and slowly her Hindi is improving. Because she wasn’t speaking Hindi in school and even if we don’t speak then there will be a problem. Phir toh woh Taylor Swift hi sunegi (Then she will only listen to Taylor Swift).”

He further added during the conversation that if they do not speak in their regional language with their child, they are missing out on learning it altogether. “Punjabi or Gujarati, whatever you want to teach your kid, speak to them in those languages from the beginning. In Mumbai, kids will not learn their language unless you speak to them.”

More details

In the conversation, Manoj was asked whether her daughter sees his films. To this, Manoj shared that his daughter loved his performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and watched it thrice. She also loved Gulmohar and cried after watching the film, which starred veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in a pivotal role.

Manoj was last seen in Silence 2 which released on Zee5 on April 16. Manoj essayed the role of ACP Avinash Verma. The story of the film revolves around ACP Avinash and his special crime unit racing against time to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders, ultimately uncovering a larger truth. It also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma, and Parul Gulati.

