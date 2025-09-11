Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana Raza thinks it's a miracle he's still surviving in film industry: ‘Thought you’d be gone’

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has carved a niche for himself in the industry and recently rose to even greater fame with OTT successes. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor revealed that his wife, Shabana Raza, believes his survival in the industry for so long is a “miracle.” Manoj Bajpayee's wife thought he wouldn't survive in the industry.

When asked about the secret behind his success, Manoj admitted that even he couldn’t fully explain how it happened. He shared his wife’s perspective on his 32-year journey, saying, “My wife once said, ‘It’s a miracle that you are still surviving in this industry. You keep offending people and doing films that are not celebrated that much, usually and now people are giving you roles right, left and centre. It’s a miracle for me, I thought you’d be gone and we’d have to shift somewhere else’.”

Coming from a small village in Bihar, Manoj Bajpayee struggled for years, facing repeated rejections from the National School of Drama before finally making his mark. His breakthrough came with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya (1998), where his iconic portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre redefined the gangster genre and earned him his first National Award.

From Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Aligarh to OTT blockbusters like The Family Man, Manoj has cemented his place as one of the most respected performers in the country.

Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza’s marriage

Manoj Bajpayee is married to Shabana Raza, popularly known by her screen name Neha. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in Kareeb (1998) and went on to appear in films such as Fiza, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet and Ehsaas.

The two first met at a party shortly after Satya released in 1998. After a few years of dating, they tied the knot in 2006 in a private wedding ceremony. Keeping their relationship grounded and away from the limelight, the couple now shares a daughter, Ava Nayla.

What’s next for Manoj Bajpayee

The actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jugnuma – The Fable. Directed by Raam Reddy, the film stars Manoj alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Hiral Sidhu, Awan Pookot and Tillotama Shome. Produced by Prspctvs Productions, co-produced by Maxmedia and Sikhya Entertainment, and distributed by Flip Films, the movie is being presented by Academy Award winner Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap. It is set to release in theatres on 12 September.