Manoj Joshi on portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: ‘We wanted to create a play that would become the talk of the country’ | HT Interview

Veteran Indian actor Manoj Joshi, a Padma Shri recipient known for his versatile performances in films, television and theatre, has returned to the stage to portray Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Viral Rachh’s Sardar: The Architect of United India. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor opened up about the challenges of bringing Patel’s story to the stage, his enduring love for theatre and his journey as an actor.

Manoj Joshi as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (actormanojjoshi/Instagram)

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Manoj Joshi as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

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Padma Shri recipient Manoj Joshi returned to theatres with Viral Rachh’s iconic play on Sardar Vallabbhai Patel. Presented by Neemtree Entertainment, the production brings this defining chapter of Indian history to life through theatre. The play explores the challenges, negotiations and decisions that defined Patel’s mission to unite the country.

“This was my dream initially, 10 years back,” said Manoj Joshi, recalling how the idea of portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took shape. His friend Geeta Manik spent seven years researching Patel and wrote around three drafts of the play. Their shared vision was to bring Patel’s story and his contribution to the unification of India to the stage in a compelling way.

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{{^usCountry}} “We chose not to do just a play. The play should be the talk of the country,” Joshi said, emphasising the team’s ambition to create a memorable theatrical production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We chose not to do just a play. The play should be the talk of the country,” Joshi said, emphasising the team’s ambition to create a memorable theatrical production. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling memorable moments from the play, Manoj Joshi said, “Every single scene is very important for me.” He highlighted how Patel navigated complex political situations and used strategic thinking to bring princely states, including Hyderabad, Bhopal and Junagadh, into the Indian Union.

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Speaking about one of his favourite moments, Joshi recalled the final scenes in which Patel instructs his son not to use his name for personal gain, describing it as one of the most memorable parts of the play.

Audience response to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel play

Speaking about the play’s reception across cities such as Mumbai, Bhopal, Pune and Gujarat, Joshi said one response remained common among audiences: a renewed appreciation for India’s independence and its history. He recalled spectators expressing surprise at learning historical details they had not known before, underlining the play’s role in making Patel’s contribution more accessible to audiences.

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Manoj Joshi’s love for theatres

From Chanakya to Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, Manoj Joshi’s extensive work in Indian theatre across Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati languages is well-known. “An actor who starts their journey in theatre can never truly detach themselves from it. For me, theatre is my pranayam, my oxygen. It rejuvenates me and gives me a sense of fulfilment,” said Manoj Joshi, reflecting on his enduring love for the stage. The actor, who has been associated with theatre for nearly 40 years, added that it continues to inspire him to explore new aspects of his craft.

Difference in storytelling format

Speaking about the difference between acting for films and performing on stage, Joshi explained that the fundamentals of acting remain the same, but the experience differs. While a camera captures an actor’s performance up close in films, theatre offers a unique, live connection between the performer and the audience. He described this experience as something that goes beyond words and is difficult to explain.

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Speaking about the differences in storytelling across mediums, Joshi said, “I think every medium is challenging, whether it is films, television or theatre. Each comes with its own set of demands.” He explained that theatre involves a continuous process of learning, preparation and grooming, with actors needing to remain prepared until the very last moment.

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“Every medium has its own challenges, but theatre is a different ball game altogether,” he said, adding that performing live requires a different kind of preparation and presence of mind. While films and television have their own demands, theatre requires actors to stay on their toes and deliver their performances in real time, making it a uniquely challenging experience.