Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony very emotional moment, fortunate to be invited: Sonu Nigam and Manoj Joshi

Actor Manoj Joshi is in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday. Ready for the ceremony in a golden-hued printed kurta pyjama, the actor said that the long wait is now over. He called this ‘a very emotional moment’. Singer Sonu Nigam too said he was lucky to ’have received an invitation' for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi deck up in kurta-pyjama as they fly to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony Sonu Nigam spoke about being invited for the am Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Manoj Joshi added, “This is an amazing feeling. We are going to realise a divine power. Our Ram Lalla will be 'pranpratishthit' today... Such a long wait over several years, several of our generations waited for this. The wait is now over... This is a very emotional moment. I can't describe it in words.”

'It feels great that we can see this'

Singer Sonu Nigam also shared his views about those who have declined the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He called himself ‘fortunate’ to receive it.

Talking about a few leaders declining the invitation, he told ANI, "They have been given checkmate. They have been invited but if they come, it will be difficult for them. If they don't come, even then it would be difficult for them. This happens in politics, so I won't blame them. Politically speaking, PM Modi has given them a checkmate..."

Calling the entire ceremony an "emotional" moment, he added, “This is a very emotional moment. I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we can see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation...”

Celebs at Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, among many others will be attending the ceremony.

More about Ram temple consecration ceremony

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held on Monday in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram, and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

