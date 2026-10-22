Mumbai doctor booked for allegedly issuing death certificate after viewing body on video call

A doctor from Mira Road has been booked for allegedly issuing a death certificate stating that the victim in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park poaching murder case died of a heart attack after viewing his body on a WhatsApp video call, without physically examining him. Vijay Sapte was cremated at the Chenegaon cremation ground around 6 am after a fellow hunter allegedly obtained confirmation of his death through a video call with the doctor. (Azim Tamboli/HT)

HT had reported on Wednesday how four men allegedly shot a 60-year-old municipal worker dead inside the premises of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) mistaking him for a wild boar.

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Doctor allegedly declared victim dead without physical examination During the investigation, police found that Dr Rajesh Pandurang Palande, 56, associated with Ashish Hospital in Kashigaon, had allegedly declared the victim dead after seeing his body on a video call. “The doctor issued a death certificate without physically examining the deceased, relying instead on a WhatsApp video call. We have booked him for allegedly issuing a false death certificate and helping the other accused cover up the murder,” said Rahul Chavan, deputy commissioner of police, Mira Road.

The case came to light after Rahul Patil, senior police inspector at Kashigaon police station, received information that Vijay Sapte, a resident of Velkari Pada in Chena village, had been shot dead in a forest by people from his locality and that his body was subsequently cremated in the village.

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Group had gone hunting for wild boar in forest area Patil met Rohit Vijay Sapte, 21, the deceased’s son, who revealed that his father had been injured by pellets fired from a gun. During a detailed inquiry, Rohit said that on Monday at around 4 pm, residents of Velkari Pada had gone to the Dabucha Ghat hill area to hunt wild boar.

Those accompanying Vijay included Mahesh Anant Gaikar, 52, Kalpesh Bandu Dagla, 25, Kunal Prabhakar Shelar, 31, a municipal sanitation worker and Kathod Bistur Labad, 55. Rohit had also accompanied the group. Gaikar was carrying a shotgun, while Vijay and Labad had muzzle-loading guns.

“While we were scattered throughout the forest, around 9.30 pm, a mobile phone torch was switched on. Mistaking the light for that of a wild animal, Gaikar fired his double-barrelled shotgun. The pellets struck my father on the left side of his chest and his leg. Shelar was struck on the upper arm, while Dagla was hit on the neck by the pellets, leaving them both injured as well,” Rohit told the police.

Rohit said he and the others carried his injured father back to the village. However, after noticing that his father’s body had turned cold, Rohit said they suspected he had died.

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Doctor allegedly issued certificate after WhatsApp video call According to Rohit, Gaikar then initiated a WhatsApp video call with Dr Palande and showed him Vijay’s body. The doctor allegedly declared Vijay dead and asked for his Aadhaar card, proof of residence and other documents, promising to issue a death certificate, which Gaikar forwarded.

Rohit then performed the last rites in the presence of relatives, and the body was cremated at the Chenegaon cremation ground at around 6 am.

DCP Chavan said Dr Palande had allegedly issued the death certificate illegally without physically examining the deceased, relying instead on a WhatsApp video call. The police have booked Palande and the other accused in connection with the case.