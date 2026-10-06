Padma Shri Ramesh Baba breathes his last in Mathura

Ramesh Baba, 88, awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his work for environment protection and cow conservation, breathed his last on Tuesday in Barsana of Mathura. Born in Prayagraj, he came to Mathura in his teens and dedicated his life to the causes of the Braj region. Mathura district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP Shlok Kumar paying tribute to Ramesh Baba in Barsana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A noted personality of Braj, Ramesh Baba dedicated his life for cow protection and his ‘Gaushala’ in Barsana houses about 65,000 cows.

He is known for his agitation against mining of mountain range extending till Rajasthan and led another agitation to save the Yamuna wherein a march was launched for Delhi. During the march, Ramesh Baba returned from Hodal town in Haryana, the limit of Braj, as he had taken a vow not to leave Braj till his last breath.

Mathura district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar reached Barsana on Tuesday and paid tribute to mortal remains of Ramesh Baba.

“A noted personality of Braj, Ramesh Baba dedicated his life to spiritual awakening, human service and social welfare. His demise is a great loss to humanity,” said the DM.