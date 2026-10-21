HT Interview: Isha Koppikar says she regrets turning down Sonali Kulkarni's role in Dil Chahta Hai

Isha Koppikar made her feature film debut with the Telugu film W/o V. Vara Prasad in 1997, followed by her Tamil debut in Kaadhal Kavithai in 1998 and her Bollywood debut with Fiza in 2000. From romantic dramas like Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi to crime thriller web series like Suranga, her journey across genres and film industries reflects her evolution as an actor, with each project bringing new experiences and opportunities to explore diverse roles.

From Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi to Company and Don 2, actor Isha Koppikar’s career spanned across genres and industries. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor reflected on her film career, choosing meaningful roles, embracing diverse genres, self-acceptance, personal style and building habits that last beyond motivation.

Reflecting on her journey, Isha said, “The best thing you can do as an actor is adapt and evolve with age. As actors, we often feel we never age, but we must embrace change and explore diverse roles. It is important to break the monotony because people get bored seeing you in the same role again and again.”

Isha also expressed her desire to explore diverse genres, including biopics, action, spiritual and mythological films. A Taekwondo black belt, she believes action roles would be a natural fit for her.

The song Khallas from the film Company introduced audiences to a different side of Isha Koppikar. Reflecting on the role, she said, “I was not really prepared for it because, before that, I had done very conservative, girl-next-door roles and never thought I would fit the bill. But my director ensured that he brought out the ‘Khallas’ girl in me.”