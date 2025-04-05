Manoj Kumar's wife cries inconsolably at his funeral; Zayed Khan touches her feet. Watch

Late veteran Bollywood star Manoj Kumar died on Friday morning due to age-related issues. His final rites were held in Juhu, Mumbai, on Saturday, April 5. Several photos and videos of Bollywood celebrities paying their last respects to the late actor surfaced on the internet. In one heartbreaking video, the late actor's wife, Shashi Goswami, was seen crying inconsolably. (Also Read: Manoj Kumar funeral: Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan pay final respects to ‘Bharat’ Kumar) Manoj Kumar's wife breaks down as she gives last respects to late actor.

Manoj Kumar's wife breaks down while paying homage to him

In the video that surfaced online, Manoj Kumar’s wife can be seen breaking down while bidding him goodbye. She was seen wiping her tears after paying homage. The late actor's son, Kunal Goswami, was also seen praying with folded hands and performing the last rites. In another video, Zayed Khan was seen greeting Manoj Kumar's wife with folded hands, sitting on his knees and touching her feet. He was also seen consoling one of the children from the late actor's family with a warm hug.

Fans were heartbroken after watching the videos. One of the comments read, "Om Shanti... so many years of togetherness being lost! No doubt losing a lifelong companion is devastating. May she find the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may he find eternal peace." Another wrote, "May the Lord give strength to the loved ones. Om Shanti."

Manoj Kumar passed away in the early hours of April 4. His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed the news of his death and told news agency ANI, “My father, Manoj Kumar, passed away today at 3:30 AM at Kokilaben Hospital. He had been feeling unwell for a long time, but he fought every hurdle with resilience and grace. He peacefully breathed his last by God’s grace and Sai Baba’s blessings. Sia Ram."

Apart from family members, several Bollywood celebrities including Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prem Chopra, among others, visited his Mumbai home on Saturday to pay their final respects. The police were seen giving Manoj state honours. The late actor was given a grand tribute to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind in Indian cinema.