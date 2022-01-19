‘Manoj Sahu always had my back’: Varun Dhawan mourns late driver, posts throwback video

Actor Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu died on Tuesday, after suffering a heart attack. On Wednesday, Varun shared a throwback video of Manoj, remembering him in an emotional post.

Posting an old video from an event, Varun wrote, “Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is (for) people (to) remember him for his amazing wit, humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had you in my life Manoj dada.”

In the video, Varun can be heard saying, “Actually the person who always has my back is my driver Manoj. It's a fact. Manoj has worked with me for years and always had my back. Actually, I want to call him and meet him now.” Varun later asks someone: “Where is Manoj?”

The video shows Manoj joining Varun on the stage. Varun kept his hand on his shoulder, welcomed him and said, “He has been with me throughout my entire journey.” He then asks Manoj, “Tere ko kaisa lag raha hai? (How are you feeling, Manoj)?” Manoj nodded his head.

Actor Swara Bhasker reacted to the post and commented, “Heartfelt condolences to Manoj dada’s family and you Varun.” Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Deepest condolences bro.” Actor Sonakshi Sinha commented, “So sorry for your loss Varun.” Siddhanth Kapoor added, “So sorry brother, he was an amazing man, loyal and full of love and life. May his soul RIP, love you VD mere bhai.”

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote, “Stay Strong Varun, please .. You both were very close and the amount of love you had for each other.. Manoj bhai was an amazing human being .. still can’t digest what happened. May his soul rest in peace. We all will remember Manoj bhai and his smiling face forever." Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Kiara Advani dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

After suffering the heart attack, Manoj was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead, reported news agency ANI. At the time of the incident, Varun was shooting at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra. Varun, who was at the hospital for a long time, was later seen leaving the in his car on Tuesday.

