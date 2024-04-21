Manushi Chhillar opens up on 30 year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: ‘Nothing atrocious’

Manushi Chhillar had her fourth release with the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which came out on April 11, 2024. This is her second film opposite Akshay post Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Samrat Prithviraj. In a recent interview with Zoom, Manushi reacted to the social media discussions over the age-gap between her and Akshay. (Also read: Manushi Chillar: Being an outsider comes with a sense of pride and you have to start from level zero) Manushi Chhillar recently spoke about the discussions over age-difference between her and Akshay Kumar.

Manushi Chhillar reacts to age-gap debate

On being quizzed over the debate on social media over the age-difference between herself and Akshay, the actor said, “Working with a superstar is good. You get a certain amount of visibility. If I talk about my first film, there was an age gap. They wanted to play the whole thing. In this film, there was no pairing. We did songs for marketing. There had to be a way to put two people together for the songs, but that's pretty much it, which is fine. I don't see it as something that was atrocious or something that shouldn't have been there. It wasn't like a love story anyway.”

About Manushi Chhillar

Manushi was crowned Miss World in 2017. She was born in Rohtak. Prior to participating in the Miss India and Miss World beauty pageants, Manushi was pursuing a medical degree (MBBS) at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat. The actor is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer.

After making her Hindi film debut with the epic drama Samrat Prithviraj, she later starred in Vijay Krishna Acharya's The Great Indian Family. She acted alongside Vicky Kaushal in the social comedy-drama.

Her latest film

Manushi played the role of Captain Misha in Ali Abbas Zafar's BMCM. The Akshay-Tiger starrer also featured, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy and others in crucial roles. Manushi will next be seen in Pawan Gopalan's political action-thriller Tehran, co-starring John Abraham and Neeru Bajwa in pivotal characters.