Manushi Chhillar on misogyny that women face in the public eye: ‘Women aren’t given credit in the way that a man would'

Manushi Chhillar recently called out the presence of misogyny in the film industry, saying women are discussed with disrespect. Now, the actor has revealed her decision to speak up about the matter, saying that it's time women receive the recognition and respect they deserve. Also read: Manushi Chhillar reveals her biggest challenge has been 'journey as an actor’: I’ve always been naturally guarded person Manushi Chhillar will soon be seen in Maalik.

On her decision to call out the misogyny

Recently, Manushi spoke up about the perception towards women in the entertainment industry, stating that they are often ‘discussed with such disrespect and contempt’. Taking to her X account, Manushi called out the misogynistic attitudes that prevail in the industry.

“I don't think it's something which happens everywhere, and I don't think that everyone is like that, but I do see it happen sometimes — where women aren’t given the credit in the way that a man would be,” Manushi tells us when asked about what prompted her talk about the issue.

“I feel we need to give women credit where it’s due, especially in their professional lives, and acknowledge the fact that there are multiple women achievers who succeed based on their talent, hard work, and dedication, just like we do with men,” adds the actor, who has been named as the brand ambassador of Wella Professionals for the Indian market.

On her fitness regimen

After Manushi won the crown at the Miss World 2017 pageant, she decided to enter Bollywood through Samrat Prithviraj. Manushi went on to do projects such as The Great Indian Family and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

For her, fitness has been an integral part of her journey, from beauty pageants to Bollywood. She emphasises that fitness is a lifestyle, not just limited to gym time. She believes that people often dedicate time to working out but undermine their efforts by making unhealthy choices for the rest of the day.

“I’d say that it’s a lifestyle (her fitness being her priority). I see a lot of people dedicating a certain amount of time to go work out at the gym, but then, you know, the rest of the day they're probably not eating well, or they’re living a very lethargic lifestyle,” she says.

The actor adds, “These are choices you have to make all the time, and you need to make sure that you’re supporting that one hour at the gym with making healthier choices — from the food that you’re eating to not sitting for a very long time. So I’d say fitness is holistic, and you need to make it a lifestyle instead of just a choice for an hour or two”.

On her on-screen persona

The actor mentions that her hair has been a very integral part of her on-screen presence.

“My hair has always been a key part of my confidence and on-screen presence, which is why I take its care seriously. Over time, I’ve learned that hair care secrets lie in both internal and external nourishment, especially with the constant exposure to heat styling, pollution, and frequent travel,” shares Manushi, who will soon be seen in Maalik alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about haircare, she adds, “I make it a point to keep it clean and healthy by maintaining a scheduled hair wash routine. On rushed days or when I’m having a bad hair day, I often opt for a sleek hairstyle—it’s quick, simple, and always works. More importantly, I believe that a healthy lifestyle, eating well, staying hydrated and getting enough rest, forms the foundation for strong, beautiful hair. Choosing the right products and focusing on getting the basics right is the key. I’ve come to really appreciate treatments that nourish without weighing hair down".