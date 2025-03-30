Manushi Chhillar reveals her biggest challenge has been 'journey as an actor’: I’ve always been naturally guarded person

It’s been three years since Manushi Chhillar entered the world of Bollywood through the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. And she is still learning the nitty-gritty of the film world. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor says her decision to opt for an acting career has been the biggest challenge of her life. Manushi spoke about her career and the challenges she is facing at the moment. Also read: Manushi Chhillar opens up on 30 year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: ‘Nothing atrocious’ Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut with the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj 2022. (Instagram/@manushichhillar)

On her Bollywood journey

After Manushi won the crown at the Miss World 2017 pageant, she decided to enter Bollywood, requiring her to start from scratch and learn a new craft. She shared that she had to struggle to overcome her naturally guarded personality and become vulnerable in front of the camera.

“The biggest challenge for me right now is my journey as an actor. Coming into this field after winning Miss World, I was already working, but stepping into acting felt like becoming a student all over again and learning everything from scratch. That has been the most significant challenge I've faced,” Manushi tells us.

She adds, “I've always been a good student, so I recently shifted my focus to embracing this new craft, dedicating myself to improving as an actor. Acting is an entirely different discipline, and while everyone has their strengths, I’ve always been a naturally guarded and stoic person. Expressing emotions openly has never come easily to me. However, one of the biggest hurdles I had to overcome was learning to be vulnerable in front of the camera and finding a sense of ease in letting go and fully immersing myself in a character”.

On handling the pressure of living up to expectations

After entering Bollywood, Manushi went on to do projects such as The Great Indian Family and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which failed to elicit the expected response after their release.

Manushi understands that she faces high expectations and scrutiny, but she views these expectations as a positive force that drives her to improve.

“There are always high expectations, especially when you come from a platform like Miss World. Many remarkable women from this pageant have gone on to achieve global recognition, not just in pageantry but also in acting. Naturally, this brings a certain level of scrutiny. I see expectations as a positive force. They push me to strive for more, to constantly improve. Rather than focusing on external pressure, I choose to focus on learning, refining my skills, and growing as an actor. The best thing I can do is dedicate myself to my craft, work hard, and grow as an actor,” she shares.

On coping with the ups and downs of the entertainment industry

During the interview, Manushi admits that showbiz has its highs and lows, but she stays grounded by “focusing on growth rather than external validation”.

“Yoga, meditation, and reading help me stay balanced, while my family and close friends keep me anchored. At the end of the day, I remind myself that my journey is about learning, evolving, and giving my best to my craft,” says the actor, who returned to the ramp recently for a show in Mumbai as part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

On her future work

Next, Manushi has several projects lined up for release this year. “I have two films that are releasing this year and another that I will start shooting. Unfortunately, I can't name them, but when it comes to films, that's what's in line. Apart from that, there's a lot of work going on with my brand Dweep, which is my sustainable beachwear brand, and there's a lot of expansion going on with Soma Wellness, which is my regenerative clinic,” she ends.