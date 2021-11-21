Marriage is not on the cards right now for Rakul Preet Singh

On her birthday about a month back, Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to make her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani Instagram official. Talking about why she decided to talk about her personal life which she had kept discreet all the while, the actor says, “I spoke about my personal life because I had to.”

But Singh isn’t bothered by her personal life making headlines. “I choose to listen to things that I want to listen to. I choose to not get affected by things. I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it,” she says.

An actor’s personal life being discussed is a part and parcel of their job, she believes. “A celeb’s life is always under scrutiny and that’s the flip side of being a public figure. I really don’t let the noise around me bother me. I do my job in front of the camera and I’ve my personal space off the camera,” the Sardar Ka Grandson (2020) actor asserts.

So, is marriage on the cards? “Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I’m focusing on my career because that’s exactly what I am here for,” says the 31-year-old actor.

On the work front, Singh has about ten films in the pipeline. “I’m really grateful that I’m living my dream life,” she says, adding, “I wouldn’t shy away from saying that I dream way bigger and my dreams will never end. I’m very, very selfish for good work; I crave for it. This is just the beginning. There’s a lot more that I want to do, a lot more that I want to experiment with and achieve,” says the actor, who just wrapped up Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.